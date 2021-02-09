Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Up 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $16.73 or 0.00036032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $310.69 million and $14.69 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,426.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.08 or 0.01083608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.24 or 0.00480854 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002383 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004524 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

