Bitcoin Classic Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $6,411.38 and $14,384.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00023258 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 133.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001134 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 157.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

