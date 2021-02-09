Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Tops $0.0002

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $25,849.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.31 or 0.00533755 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars.

