Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 28.8% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $243.32 million and approximately $51.52 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.89 or 0.00029670 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00231668 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00090566 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 113.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

