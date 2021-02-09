Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.29 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $15,971.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.33 or 0.00229518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00092957 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 103.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.