Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) One Day Volume Tops $26,253.00

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

