Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for approximately $226.29 or 0.00493344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $4.22 billion and approximately $2.56 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,867.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.81 or 0.01115842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002331 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004940 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,648,552 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.