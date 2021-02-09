BitcoinZ Reaches Market Cap of $906,908.24 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $906,908.24 and approximately $31,958.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.77 or 0.00229992 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00091658 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

