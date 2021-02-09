BitCore Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $14,113.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded up 80% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,426.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,763.52 or 0.03798561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.11 or 0.00379332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.08 or 0.01083608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.24 or 0.00480854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00362798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00232092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00020726 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,531,615 coins and its circulating supply is 18,030,656 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.