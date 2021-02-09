BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37,410.77

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $37,410.77 and approximately $18,610.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00327601 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00063136 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000722 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.