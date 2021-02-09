BitTube Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, BitTube has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $13,308.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00371622 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 664% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

