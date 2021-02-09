Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.95-4.15 for the period. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-4.00 EPS.

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.48. 348,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.33.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

