Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.88. Black Hills also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.95-4.15 EPS.

Black Hills stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.48. 348,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,322. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKH shares. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.33.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

