Black Knight (BKI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BKI opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

