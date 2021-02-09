Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Trading Up 6.7%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shares were up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.29 and last traded at $77.20. Approximately 749,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 376,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.26, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $254,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.