Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 47,241 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 16,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of C$1.90 million and a PE ratio of -97.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) Company Profile (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It primarily explores for tungsten and tin deposits. The company holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property covering an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho.

