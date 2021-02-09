Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow Purchases 1,400 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$926,965.

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.33. 1,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,973. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$8.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$452.29 million and a PE ratio of -51.22.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x safety wearable for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas and multi-gas diffusion cartridge for gas detection, and multi-gas pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices.

