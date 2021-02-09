BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $6.03 on Tuesday, hitting $720.42. 1,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,200. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $726.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,586 shares of company stock valued at $30,290,503 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

