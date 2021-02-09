BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.19

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 35610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
