BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.19

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 35610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.