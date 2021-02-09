Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $279.20

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 279.20 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 276.45 ($3.61), with a volume of 150550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 209.80. The firm has a market cap of £208.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.88.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

