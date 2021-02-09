Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading 14% Higher

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.60 and last traded at $59.38. 18,668,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 13,158,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.64 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,250,775.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,572.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

