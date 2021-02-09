Block-Logic (BLTG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,007.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 72.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Block-Logic token can currently be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,007.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000084 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic Token Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Token Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

