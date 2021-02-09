Blockchain Certified Data Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72,173.00 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $72,173.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

