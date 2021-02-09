Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $10.56 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00003031 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $39,899.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020562 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003947 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001706 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,497,797 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

