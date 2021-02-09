Blockpass 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30,318.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 769.2% higher against the dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $30,318.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.88 or 0.01176165 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00056643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.78 or 0.05680486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044226 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00031431 BTC.

About Blockpass

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

