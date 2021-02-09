BlockStamp Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $392.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007645 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002195 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007529 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,231,807 coins and its circulating supply is 26,688,841 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

