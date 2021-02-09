BLOCKv Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.18 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $236,874.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.01072499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.06 or 0.05694174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00031707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00041626 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

