Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021


Analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron posted earnings per share of ($1.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blue Apron.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of APRN opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $44,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,260 shares of company stock worth $1,149,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

