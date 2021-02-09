Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron reported earnings per share of ($1.66) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blue Apron.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE APRN opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

In related news, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $887,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,490.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,258 over the last three months. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 2,444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 579,119 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

