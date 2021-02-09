Blur Reaches Market Cap of $44,661.74 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Blur has a market cap of $44,661.74 and $34,693.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded down 63.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00085354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00068555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00087168 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00063294 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,810,396 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,396 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

