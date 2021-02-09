B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Hits New 12-Month High at $568.20

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 568.20 ($7.42) and last traded at GBX 566.40 ($7.40), with a volume of 392884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 563.60 ($7.36).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 473 ($6.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 528.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 495.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) Company Profile (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

