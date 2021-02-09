BMO Capital Markets Boosts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $104.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 128.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 170,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 43.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

