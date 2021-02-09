BMO Capital Markets Increases Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$7.50

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE CMG traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.65. 50,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,120. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.42 and a 52-week high of C$8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.90 million and a PE ratio of 24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.20.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.30 million. Analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 8,500 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,130,950. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$49,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 710,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,523,667.04. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,590 over the last quarter.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

