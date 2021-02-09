BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (ZJG.TO) (TSE:ZJG) Shares Up 2.1%

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (ZJG.TO) (TSE:ZJG)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$73.71 and last traded at C$73.50. 1,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.96.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.83.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (ZJG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (ZJG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.