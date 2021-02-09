BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNPQY. BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of BNPQY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 84,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,881. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

