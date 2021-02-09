BNP Paribas SA Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BNP Paribas in a report issued on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

BNPQY opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.