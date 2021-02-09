BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.80

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $8.00. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 219,792 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,748 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

