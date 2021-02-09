Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

