Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 650

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bodycote plc (BOY.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 656.36 ($8.58).

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 727 ($9.50) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 735.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 668.27. Bodycote plc has a 12 month low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 911 ($11.90). The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

