Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.42

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 108348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bolloré Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.