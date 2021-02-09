BOMB Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. BOMB has a total market cap of $668,691.75 and $191,034.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOMB has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,922.66 or 0.99884521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,990 coins and its circulating supply is 912,202 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

