Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.64. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 5,217,757 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.52.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.