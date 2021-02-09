Bondly Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.69 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Bondly token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $40.69 million and $21.31 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bondly has traded 148.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00230760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00065883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00084487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.78 or 0.00192830 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 tokens. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

Bondly Token Trading

Bondly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

