Bonfida (FIDA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $792,758.00

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Bonfida has a total market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $792,758.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida token can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bonfida has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00085354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00068555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00087168 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00063294 BTC.

Bonfida Token Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

Buying and Selling Bonfida

