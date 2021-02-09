boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Price Target Increased to GBX 530 by Analysts at Barclays

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.18% from the company’s previous close.

BOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 415.38 ($5.43).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 352.90 ($4.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79. boohoo group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 312.35.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

