boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 415.38 ($5.43).

Get boohoo group plc (BOO.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 352.90 ($4.61) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 344.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 312.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 53.79. boohoo group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group plc (BOO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.