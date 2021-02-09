BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $4,670.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01087906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.55 or 0.05604986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00032010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00042130 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,227,715 coins and its circulating supply is 782,196,982 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

