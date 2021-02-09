Boosted Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $192,430.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 88.5% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for about $31.04 or 0.00067050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $192,430.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00050831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.00249691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00087515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00069785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00092932 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00063591 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

