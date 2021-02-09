BoringDAO Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for $541.69 or 0.01150663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $31.03 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00230760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00065883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00084487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.78 or 0.00192830 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,286 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

