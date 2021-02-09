Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.55

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 11964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

